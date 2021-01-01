From tech lighting

Tech Lighting 700TDECGPC Echo Grande Transparent Clear Cylinder Shade Line Voltage Pendant Clear with Antique Bronze finish Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Tech Lighting 700TDECGPC Echo Grande Transparent Clear Cylinder Shade Line Voltage Pendant Features:Transparent cylinder shade over a white case glass cylinderBlack, satin nickel, and white finish options highlighted with three satin nickel cylinder details and clear cable; antique bronze finish highlighted with three antique bronze cylinder details and brown cableRequires 75 watt medium base (E26) bulbSix feet of field-cuttable cable included for installationDimmable with standard incandescent dimmer switchesShown in Antique Bronze finishSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Voltage: 120Height: 16"Width: 5"Energy Star: No Clear with Antique Bronze finish

