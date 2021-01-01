From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDCDAPS-LED930 Coda Single Light 21" High Line-Voltage Suspension LED Pendant with Transparent Glass Shade Smoke Crackle Shade with
Tech Lighting 700TDCDAPS-LED930 Coda Single Light 21" High Line-Voltage Suspension LED Pendant with Transparent Glass Shade Slender silhouettes of the contemporary Coda LED pendant light from Tech Lighting are carefully molded using beautiful transparent clear or smoke colored glass, then while the glass is still vulnerable, the lower half of each shade undergoes a delicate treatment to create the intricate crackle effect that gives the fixture its signature look.Features:Designed by Sean LavinComes with transparent glass shadeFully dimmable LED lamping options to create the desired ambianceThese fixtures are intended to be installed utilizing NEC compliant junction boxesMounts to either a 4" square electrical box with round plaster ring or an octagon electrical boxIncludes (1) 11 Watt Integrated LED bulbComes with twelve feet of field-cuttable cordSuitable for damp locationsMade of glassCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyProduct Dimensions:Height: 21"Width: 5-1/8"Product Weight: 2.3 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4.9"Cord Length: 144"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 11Wattage: 11Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 936Average Hours: 25000 Smoke Crackle Shade with Satin Nickel Finish