Tech Lighting 700TDBRLGF-LED927 Briolette Grande 9" Wide 2700K LED Mini Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700TDBRLGF-LED927 Briolette Grande 9" Wide 2700K LED Mini Pendant FeaturesFaceted frosted teardrop glass shadeMetal constructionDimmableSloped ceiling compatible72" of field-cuttable suspension cable included(1) 9.5 watt medium (E26) LED bulb included ETL rated for damp locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Tech Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 14"Maximum Hanging Height: 72"Width: 8-11/16"Depth: 8-11/16"Product Weight: 6.5 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 14"Shade Width: 8-11/16"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Bulb Included: Yes Satin Nickel