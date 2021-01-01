Tech Lighting 700TDALIGP-LED9 Alina Grande 12" Tall 2700K LED Pendant with Hand Blown Glass Shade White / Satin Nickel / 2700K Track Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700TDALIGP-LED9 Alina Grande 12" Tall 2700K LED Pendant with Hand Blown Glass Shade Features Designed by Sean Lavin4-1/2" round flush mount ceiling canopy includedConstructed from metalHand blown glass shadeIntegrated LED lighting72" of field-cuttable cord includedMade in ItalyETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by Tech Lighting's 1-year warrantyDimensions Height: 12"Width: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsCord Length: 72"Track Lighting Specifications System Type: MonoRailVoltage Type: Line VoltageElectrical Specifications Wattage: 9.5 wattsLumens: 800Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000 White / Satin Nickel / 2700K