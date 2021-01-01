Tech Lighting 700SPRGF-LED9 Spur 45 Light 41-1/8" Wide Integrated LED Abstract Chandelier Satin Nickel / 2700K Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Tech Lighting 700SPRGF-LED9 Spur 45 Light 41-1/8" Wide Integrated LED Abstract Chandelier FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinGlare-free frosted glass flute shades diffuse lighting to a gentle glowCrafted from metalIntegrated LED lightingIncludes 60" of variable rigid stemsSloped ceiling compatible up to 43 degrees of slopeDimmable with low-voltage electronic dimmerETL rated for damp locationsComes with a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 55-5/8"Maximum Height: 120-1/2"Width: 41-1/8"Product Weight: 7.9 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 45Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 4113Wattage: 117 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25,000 Satin Nickel / 2700K