Tech Lighting 700MPSYR Mini Syrma Single Light 5" Wide Mini Metal Cage Pendant with Inner Frosted White Shade Satin Nickel / Matte Black Indoor

Tech Lighting 700MPSYR Mini Syrma Single Light 5" Wide Mini Metal Cage Pendant with Inner Frosted White Shade FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinHand crafted machined metal rods form cage surround inner light diffuser4" Round flush ceiling canopy includedIncludes (1) 35 watt bi pin Halogen bulb72 inches of field cuttable cable included for installationDimmable with a low-voltage electronic or magnetic dimmerETL rated for dry locationsCovered by Tech Lighting's 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-11/16"Minimum Height: 24-11/16"Maximum Height: 84-11/16"Width: 5"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Bi PinBulb Type: HalogenNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 525Watts Per Bulb: 35 wattsWattage: 35 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel / Matte Black