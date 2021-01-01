From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MPSUMG Summit Grande Single Light 4" Wide Monopoint Pendant with a Metal Cone Shade Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Tech Lighting 700MPSUMG Summit Grande Single Light 4" Wide Monopoint Pendant with a Metal Cone Shade The Summit Grande pendant light from Tech Lighting features a sleek elongated metal cone shade. Use alone as a Monopoint pendant, add to a Tech Lighting MonoRail system or combine with the other two sizes of Summit pendant lights, large and small, to create a custom chandelier.Features:Comes with metal cone shadeMonopoint system includes 4" round flush canopyRequires (1) 50 Watt GU5.3 bulb (not included)Comes with six feet of field-cuttable cordETL listed for installation in dry locationsConstructed of metal - providing years of reliable performanceCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyProduct Dimensions:Height: 30"Width: 4"Product Weight: 3 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4"Cord Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: GU5.3Watts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50 Black