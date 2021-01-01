Tech Lighting 700MPRMB-LEDS9 Rombo 13" Tall Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Silver and Gold Leaf Gilded Shade and Inner Sugared Glass Diffuser Satin

Tech Lighting 700MPRMB-LEDS9 Rombo 13" Tall Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Silver and Gold Leaf Gilded Shade and Inner Sugared Glass Diffuser FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinSilver and Gold Leaf Gilded Outer Shade and Inner Sugared Glass Diffuser4" Round flush ceiling canopy includedIntegrated LED lighting72 inches of field cuttable satin nickel cord included for installationDimmable with a low-voltage electronic or magnetic dimmerETL rated for dry locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by Tech Lighting's 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13"Minimum Height: 25"Maximum Height: 85"Width: 4-3/8"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 500Wattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Satin Nickel / Transparent Smoke / 3000K