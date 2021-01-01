Tech Lighting 700MPMEZ-LED9 Mezz 6-5/8" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Glass Outer Shade and Inner Acrylic Light Diffuser Black / Clear / 3000K

Tech Lighting 700MPMEZ-LED9 Mezz 6-5/8" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Glass Outer Shade and Inner Acrylic Light Diffuser FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinTransparent cone outer shade with inner frosted acrylic light diffuser4" Round flush ceiling canopy includedIntegrated LED lighting72 inches of field cuttable cable included for installationDimmable with a low-voltage electronic dimmerETL rated for dry locationsCovered by Tech Lighting's 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-3/8"Minimum Height: 20-3/8"Maximum Height: 80"Width: 6-5/8"Product Weight: 1.5 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 4-1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 336Wattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Black / Clear / 3000K