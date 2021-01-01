Tech Lighting 700MPJNIS-LED930 Joni 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant - Monopoint Mounting Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700MPJNIS-LED930 Joni 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant - Monopoint Mounting FeaturesAn integrated LED lamp is suspended within a conical shade and creates a uniquely contemporary smaller-scale pendantConstructed from aluminumIncludes a metal outer and frosted glass inner shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via MLV dimmingAdjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10-3/8"Minimum Height: 16-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 82-5/8"Width: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 1.5 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 10-3/8"Shade Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 230Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 6 watts Satin Nickel