Tech Lighting 700MPISO8303003-LED ISO 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant with 30 Degree Beam Spread, 80 Color Rendering Index, 3000K Color Temperature, and 3 Inch Downrod for Monopoint System FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 30 degree beam spreadETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 3-5/8"Minimum Height: 3"Maximum Hanging Height: 3"Width: 2-13/16"Depth: 3-5/8"Product Weight: 1.58 lbsWire Length: 18"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 704.1Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 12 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Aged Brass