Tech Lighting 700MPCYPSA-LEDS930 Cypree 14" Tall 3000K LED Monopoint Pendant with Amber Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700MPCYPSA-LEDS930 Cypree 14" Tall 3000K LED Monopoint Pendant with Amber Glass Shade FeaturesFrosted amber glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible4" round flush mount canopy included72" of field-cuttable suspension cable included(1) 6 watt 3000K LED bulb included UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 14"Maximum Hanging Height: 86"Width: 3"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 14"Shade Diameter: 3"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 4-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 6 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: Yes Satin Nickel