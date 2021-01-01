Tech Lighting 700MPBRLK Briolette 1 Light Monopoint Mini Pendant with Smoke Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700MPBRLK Briolette 1 Light Monopoint Mini Pendant with Smoke Glass Shade FeaturesFaceted smoke glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible4" round flush mount canopy included72" of field-cuttable suspension cable included(1) 50 watt GY6.35 Xenon / Krypton bulb included UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 79-1/2"Width: 4-5/16"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Diameter: 4-5/16"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 50 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 750Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonColor Temperature: 2900KColor Rendering Index: 100CRIAverage Hours: 10000Bulb Included: Yes Satin Nickel