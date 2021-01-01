From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700MPBLKS-LED930 Blok Single Light 12-1/2" High Monopoint LED Pendant with a Hexagonal Metal Shade Satin Nickel Shade with Satin Nickel
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700MPBLKS-LED930 Blok Single Light 12-1/2" High Monopoint LED Pendant with a Hexagonal Metal Shade The Blok pendant light from Tech Lighting takes the classic contemporary metal cylinder and gives it a fresh new art deco inspired upgrade. Designed to provide a punch of task light on surfaces below by way of a removable lower diffuser lens accessory that translates the six-sided hexagonal shade into a sleek circular light aperture.Features:Designed by Sean LavinComes with hexagonal metal shadeDimmable with low voltage electronic or magnetic dimmerMonopoint system includes 4" round flush canopyIncludes (1) 6 Watt GU5.3 LED bulbComes with six feet of field-cuttable suspension cableETL listed for installation in dry locationsSORAA Technology: Emits more light per LED material, handles more electric current per area and has crystals that are up to one thousand times more precise than any other LED.Constructed of metal - providing years of reliable performanceCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warrantyProduct Dimensions:Height: 12-1/2"Width: 3-3/16"Product Weight: 1.7 lbsCanopy Height: 0.5"Canopy Width: 4"Cord Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 8Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 435Average Hours: 25000 Satin Nickel Shade with Satin Nickel Finish