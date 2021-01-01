Tech Lighting 700MPALIW Alina 1 Light Monopoint Halogen 12v Mini Pendant with Hand-Blown White Glass and 4" Canopy White with Chrome finish Indoor

Tech Lighting 700MPALIW Alina 1 Light Monopoint Halogen 12v Mini Pendant with Hand-Blown White Glass and 4" Canopy Features Hand-blown Venetian teardrop shaped white glass Monopoint 4" ceiling canopy included Replaceable SORAA LED module 6 feet of field-cuttable cable included Dimmable with low-voltage electronic or magnetic dimmers Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: GY6.35 Bulb Type: Halogen Bulb Included: Yes Watts Per Bulb: 50 Wattage: 50 Voltage: 12 Height: 7" Width: 4" Energy Star: No ADA: No White with Chrome finish