Tech Lighting 700MOWDSC Windsor 5" Wide Mini Pendant for MonoRail System with a Gray Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700MOWDSC Windsor 5" Wide Mini Pendant for MonoRail System with a Gray Shade FeaturesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 50 watt maximum GU5.3 bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable 72" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Minimum Height: 24-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 90-1/2"Width: 4-1/2"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 1.5 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 18"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Shape: MR16Voltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: No Satin Nickel