Tech Lighting 700MORHN-LEDS930 Rhonan Single Light 4-5/16" Wide LED MonoRail Rail Pendant with Textured Metal Shade Satin Nickel / White Shade Rail

Tech Lighting 700MORHN-LEDS930 Rhonan Single Light 4-5/16" Wide LED MonoRail Rail Pendant with Textured Metal Shade FeaturesRail systemCrafted from stamped metalIncludes (1) 8 watt GU5.3 LED bulbCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsIncludes 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 4-5/16"Cord Length: 72"Product Weight: 1.7 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: MonoRailElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 8 wattsWattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 12 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 300 Pendants Satin Nickel / White Shade