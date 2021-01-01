Tech Lighting 700MONYR-LED930 Nyra 9" Wide LED Mini Low Voltage Pendant - MonoRail Mounting Nightshade Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700MONYR-LED930 Nyra 9" Wide LED Mini Low Voltage Pendant - MonoRail Mounting FeaturesA stunning collection truly reflecting the essence of modern LED artSmooth panels of light guide technology produce an ample amount of general illuminationConstructed from metalIncludes acrylic light guidesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via MLV dimmingAdjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10-5/8"Minimum Height: 16-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 82-5/8"Width: 8-5/8"Depth: 8-5/8"Product Weight: 4 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 10-5/8"Shade Width: 8-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 430Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 12 volts Nightshade Black