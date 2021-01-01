Tech Lighting 700MOMCNC MonoRail Manchon 1 Light Halogen Clear Cut Crystal Cylinder Pendant Satin Nickel Rail Lighting Pendants Pendants

Tech Lighting 700MOMCNC MonoRail Manchon 1 Light Halogen Clear Cut Crystal Cylinder Pendant Features:Includes six feet of field-cuttable suspension cableSocket terminates with FreeJack male connector, which may be installed into a system connectorElements ordered with a system prefix include a connector for that systemLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Bi Pin : The bi pin, or 'bipin socket', is a standard from the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) for lamp fittings. These are used on many small incandescent light bulbsSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Bi PinBulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Voltage: 12Height: 7.3Width: 3.3Energy Star: No Pendants Satin Nickel