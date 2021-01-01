Tech Lighting 700MOBRLF-LEDS930 Briolette 1 Light 3000K LED Monorail Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Satin Nickel Rail Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700MOBRLF-LEDS930 Briolette 1 Light 3000K LED Monorail Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesConnects to Tech Lighting Monorail systemsFaceted frost glass shadeDimmableSloped ceiling compatible72" of field-cuttable suspension cable included(1) 6 watt 3000K LED bulb included UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 79-1/2"Width: 4-5/16"Wire Length: 72"Rail Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: MonoRailAccessory Type: PendantsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 6 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 282Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 85CRIAverage Hours: 30000Bulb Included: Yes Satin Nickel