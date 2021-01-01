Tech Lighting 700MDP3GS ModernRail 8 Light 8-7/8" Wide LED Pendant with Surface Transformer and Opal Glass Orb Shades Aged Brass / Glass Orbs Indoor

Tech Lighting 700MDP3GS ModernRail 8 Light 8-7/8" Wide LED Pendant with Surface Transformer and Opal Glass Orb Shades Features Designed by Sean Lavin Surface mounted transformer concealed within ceiling canopy Integrated LED lighting Dimmable ETL rated for dry locations Covered by Tech Lighting's 5 year warranty Dimensions Height: 36" Width: 8-7/8" Product Weight: 4.5 lbs Track Lighting Specifications System Name: Monorail Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 8 Bulbs Included: Yes Bulb Base: Integrated LED Bulb Type: LED Wattage: 24 watts Voltage: 120 volts Color Temperature: 2700K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Average Hours: 30,000 Aged Brass / Glass Orbs