Tech Lighting 700MDCH42GCS ModernRail 49-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Linear Chandelier with Geometric Hanging Frames, Frosted Cylinder Shades, and Surface Transformer Canopy FeaturesDesigned by Sean Lavin(2) Independently hung geometric frames includedFrosted glass cylinder shadesSurface mounted transformer concealed within ceiling canopyIntegrated LED lighting144 inches of field cuttable cable included for installationDimmable with a low-voltage electronic dimmerETL rated for dry locationsCovered by Tech Lighting's 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25"Minimum Height: 37-1/2"Maximum Height: 170"Width: 49-1/2"Depth: 20-1/2"Product Weight: 6.5 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 10Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2200Wattage: 30 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Aged Brass / Glass Cylinders