From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700LSVGO-LED9 Viaggio 25 Light 56" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Opal / Brass / 3000K Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700LSVGO-LED9 Viaggio 25 Light 56" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinFinish coordinated glass orb shadesBrass features frosted opal shadesPolished nickel features mirrored smoke globe shadesSmoke / Polished Nickel finish comes with (25) 2 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsOpal / Brass finish comes with (25) 4.5 watt G9 Bi-pin bulbsIncludes (4) 6" and (8) 12" rigid stems in coordinating finishDimmable with an LED compatible or triac dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by Tech Lighting's 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25"Minimum Height: 43"Maximum Height: 85"Width: 56"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 38.0 lbsCanopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 19-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) and G9Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 25Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2850 or 7575Watts Per Bulb: 2 and 4.5 wattsWattage: 112.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K or 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Opal / Brass / 3000K