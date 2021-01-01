From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700LNG18-LED9 Linger 18 Light 43" Wide LED Chandelier Natural Brass / 3000K Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700LNG18-LED9 Linger 18 Light 43" Wide LED Chandelier Tech Lighting’s Linger collection is designed with eighteen LED lights shaped by acrylic cylinders illuminating in multiple directions. Finishes will slowly patina for a timeless look, creating a beautiful statement piece for your dining room, living room and foyer. Complete the look with more Linger collection fixtures. Lamping options are compatible with most dimmers. Refer to the Dimming Chart for more information.FeaturesAluminum and metal constructionIncludes clear / frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsDimmable via ELV or TRIAC dimmingETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 27-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 92"Width: 42-13/16"Depth: 42-13/16"Product Weight: 16 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 27-1/8"Shade Width: 42-13/16"Shade Depth: 42-13/16"Canopy Height: 4-7/8"Canopy Width: 5-3/16"Canopy Depth: 5-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 3213Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 61.2 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 18Average Hours: 50000 Natural Brass / 3000K