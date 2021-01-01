Tech Lighting 700KLMEZ-LED9 Mezz Single Light 6-5/8" Wide LED Kable Lite Pendant with Glass Outer Shade and Inner Acrylic Light Diffuser Satin Nickel

Tech Lighting 700KLMEZ-LED9 Mezz Single Light 6-5/8" Wide LED Kable Lite Pendant with Glass Outer Shade and Inner Acrylic Light Diffuser FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinCompatible with Tech Lighting Kable Lite systemsTransparent cone outer shade with inner frosted acrylic light diffuserIntegrated LED lightingDimmable ETL rated for dry locationsCovered by Tech Lighting's 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-3/8"Width: 6-5/8"Cord Length: 72"Product Weight: 1.5 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Name: Kable LiteElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 336Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Pendants Satin Nickel / Clear / 3000K