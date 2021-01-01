Tech Lighting 700INT45-LED827 Interlace 45" Wide 2700K LED Ring Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Tech Lighting 700INT45-LED827 Interlace 45" Wide 2700K LED Ring Chandelier FeaturesAluminum ring with interwoven hand-strung stainless steel cableIntegrated 2700K LED lightingDimmable with compatible ELV dimmer switches144" of field-cuttable aircraft cable includedRated for damp locationsCovered under Tech Lighting's 5 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 1-1/8"Width: 45"Depth: 45"Product Weight: 12.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 67 wattsLumens: 2700Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 35000 Black