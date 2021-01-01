From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700FMVGO-LED9 Viaggio 5 Light 22-5/16" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Smoke / Polished Nickel / 2700K Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Tech Lighting 700FMVGO-LED9 Viaggio 5 Light 22-5/16" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features Designed by Sean Lavin Smoke / Polished Nickel finish comes with (5) 2 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs Opal / Brass finish comes with (5) 4.5 watt G9 Bi-pin bulbs Dimmable with an LED compatible or triac dimmer ETL rated for dry locations California Title 24 energy compliant Covered by Tech Lighting's 1 year warranty Dimensions Height: 10-3/16" Width: 22-5/16" Product Weight: 4.0 lbs Wire Length: 8" Canopy Height: 3/4" Canopy Width: 7" Electrical Specifications Wattage: Smoke / Polished Nickel: 10 watts Opal / Brass: 22.5 watts Number of Bulbs: 5 Watts Per Bulb: Smoke / Polished Nickel: 2 Watts Opal / Brass: 4.5 Watts Lumens: Smoke / Polished Nickel: 570 Opal / Brass: 1515 Color Temperature: Smoke / Polished Nickel: 2700K Opal / Brass: 3000K Bulb Base: Smoke / Polished Nickel: Candelabra (E12) Opal / Brass: G9 Bi-Pin Voltage: 120 volts Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Average Hours: 30,000 Bulb Type: LED Bulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Smoke / Polished Nickel / 2700K