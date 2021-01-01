Tech Lighting 700FMLNC18-LED9 Lance Convertible Single Light 17-3/16" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with a Frosted Gla

Tech Lighting 700FMLNC18-LED9 Lance Convertible Single Light 17-3/16" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with a Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinMounts as either flush mount ceiling fixture or wall sconceDimmable with low-voltage electronic or triac dimmerHousing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceComes with a frosted glass diffuserIncludes (1) 33 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated DimensionsHeight: 4"Width: 17-3/16"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 33 wattsWattage: 33 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 1692 Flush Mount Chrome / 2700K