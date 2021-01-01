Tech Lighting 700FMBESS-LED930-277 Bespin Single Light 13" Wide 277V LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Metal Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting

Tech Lighting 700FMBESS-LED930-277 Bespin Single Light 13" Wide 277V LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Metal Shade Sophisticated yet simple, the Bespin flush mount ceiling light from Tech Lighting features a smoothly diffused LED source housed within a thin angular metal body.Product Features:Bowl shaped white diffuser softens lightMetal constructionIncludes (1) 22W integrated LED light moduleSuitable for wet locations277v is for commercial applications and not suitable for typical residential installationDimmable with LED compatible dimmerProduct Dimensions:Height: 2.4"Width: 13"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWattage: 22wWatts Per Bulb: 22wVoltage: 277vColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 1313 Flush Mount Satin Nickel