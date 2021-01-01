Tech Lighting 700FJSEGC Seguro 1 Light FreeJack Pendant with Clear Crackled Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700FJSEGC Seguro 1 Light FreeJack Pendant with Clear Crackled Glass Shade Features Clear crackled glass shade Compatible with Tech Lighting Monorail, 2 Circuit Monorail, Kable Lite, and Freejack Canopy systems Available ceiling canopies, KableLite adapters, and Monorail adapters will be offered when adding to cart Sloped ceiling compatible 72" of field-cuttable suspension cable included (1) 35 watt GY6.35 Xenon / Krypton bulb included UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 11" Maximum Hanging Height: 83" Width: 5" Wire Length: 72" Shade Height: 11" Shade Diameter: 5" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 35 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: GY6.35 Bulb Type: Xenon / Krypton Bulb Included: Yes Bronze