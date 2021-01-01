From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700FJPALOC Palestra 8" Wide Mini Low Voltage Pendant - FreeJack Mounting Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Tech Lighting 700FJPALOC Palestra 8" Wide Mini Low Voltage Pendant - FreeJack Mounting FeaturesArtisanal hand-crafted Venetian pendant lightLine-Voltage pendants available in two sizes, 11" and 14" diameter and Low-Voltage pendant available with a 7" diameter, great for installing in multiplesConstructed from metalIncludes a frosted glass inner and spiral patterned glass outer shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 35 watt maximum GY6.35 Halogen bulb included Dimmable via ELV dimmingETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-3/8"Minimum Height: 13-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 79-3/8"Width: 7-7/8"Depth: 7-7/8"Product Weight: 4 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 7-3/8"Shade Width: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 35 wattsLumens: 400Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Shape: T4Bulb Type: HalogenColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 100 CRIAverage Hours: 2000Voltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: Yes Satin Nickel