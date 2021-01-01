From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700FJMRAW-LED9 Mara 5 Light 12" Wide FreeJack LED Chandelier Aged Brass / 2700K Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Pendants
Advertisement
Tech Lighting 700FJMRAW-LED9 Mara 5 Light 12" Wide FreeJack LED Chandelier The Mara LED pendant light from Tech Lighting is a wholly modern interpretation of mini chandelier, but rarely does such a petite fixture provide such dramatic impact. Whether used in parallel series or clusters of varying heights, each pendant’s five frosted glass globes smoothly diffuse the LED light for an unmistakably high-end look. Use with Tech Lighting Monorail over a kitchen island or dining table or combine multiples using Tech Lighting FreeJack Canopy systems to create a custom chandelier perfect for your special dining or living space. If you have something larger in mind, the Mara pendant light is the smallest in a family of three modern chandeliers available from Tech Lighting – simply search for Mara chandelier to find its close relatives.FeaturesDesigned for use in FreeJack lighting systemsAluminum and metal constructionIncludes frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable via ELV or TRIAC dimmingETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 82"Width: 12-5/16"Depth: 12-5/16"Product Weight: 2 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 10"Shade Width: 12-5/16"Shade Depth: 12-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 335Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 13 wattsVoltage: 12 voltsNumber of Light Sources: 5Average Hours: 50000 Pendants Aged Brass / 2700K