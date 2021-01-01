Tech Lighting 700FJHNE Hanea 7" Wide Mini Low Voltage Pendant - FreeJack Mounting Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700FJHNE Hanea 7" Wide Mini Low Voltage Pendant - FreeJack Mounting FeaturesInspired by mid-century design, the Mini Hanea Pendant celebrates the spherical geometry with an accent bandConstructed from aluminumIncludes acrylic shadesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 20 watt maximum GY6.35 bulb requiredDimmable via MLV dimmingAdjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7"Minimum Height: 13"Maximum Hanging Height: 79"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 20 wattsBulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Shape: T4Voltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: No Satin Nickel