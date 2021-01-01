Tech Lighting 700FJBRK9302003 Burk 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant with 90 CRI 3000K 20 Degree Beam Spread and 3 Inch Downrod Antique Bronze Indoor

Tech Lighting 700FJBRK9302003 Burk 4" Wide LED Mini Pendant with 90 CRI, 3000K, 20 Degree Beam Spread, and 3 Inch Downrod FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 20 degree beam spreadETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 3"Minimum Height: 3"Maximum Hanging Height: 3"Width: 3-5/8"Depth: 3"Product Weight: 2 lbsWire Length: 12"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 737.1Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 wattsVoltage: 12 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Antique Bronze