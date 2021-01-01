Tech Lighting 700FJALIU Halogen Low-Voltage Alina FreeJack Monopoint Pendant with Steel Blue Hand-blown Venetian Teardrop Shaped Glass Shade Chrome

Tech Lighting 700FJALIU Halogen Low-Voltage Alina FreeJack Monopoint Pendant with Steel Blue Hand-blown Venetian Teardrop Shaped Glass Shade Features:Steel Blue colored Hand-blown Venetian teardrop shaped glass with beautiful clear drawIncludes low-voltage, 50 watt halogen bi-pin lampIncludes six feet of field-cuttable suspension cableFor use on T~TRAK, order T~TRAK FreeJack Connector item #: 700TT2CHEDFJ (Sold Separately)Shown in Antique Bronze finishLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - GY6.35 - A bi pin or ' bi pin socket', the GY6.35 has a pin spread of 6.35 mm and is used mostly with halogen bulbs common for task lighting and landscape lighting.Compatible Bulb Types: GY6.35 Bulb Base uses primarily a Halogen but is also compatible as LED and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Height: 7"Depth: 4"Width: 4"Energy Star: No Pendants Chrome