Welwick Designs 70 in. Reclaimed Barnwood Wood TV Stand Fits TVs up to 80 in. with Half Glass Doors

This transitional 70 in. TV console is the happy medium between traditional and modern style. Designed with clean lines that create a simple silhouette, this storage console has 4-doors that each feature soft close hinges as well as a tempered glass top half. Behind each door are adjustable shelves. This media stand features cord management options and can accommodate TVs up to 78 in. Made of warp-free high-grade MDF and premium multigrain laminate this entertainment stand is durable, strong and ideal for everyday use. Color: Reclaimed Barnwood.