From welwick designs

Welwick Designs 70 in. Dark Walnut Wood and Glass Modern Herringbone TV Stand with 4-Drawers Fits TVs up to 80 in.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Create a relaxed, sophisticated vibe in your living room with this boho TV stand. The attractive herringbone doors provide a safe place to tuck clutter, movies and blankets out of sight. Display an impressive gaming system or family photos behind the two tempered safety glass doors. Four adjustable shelves provide an easy way to make sure your prized possessions fit within the sturdy frame. Made from warp-resistant MDF wood, durable laminate and powder-coated steel, this strong entertainment stand is built to last. Color: Dark Walnut.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com