7’ Pre-lit Kingswood Fir Pencil Artificial Christmas Tree –Multicolor Lights
Decorate your home for years to come with this Pre-lit artificial Christmas tree. This Tree features classic PVC needles to create an authentic look without all the hassle. This tree is perfect for a living room or family room with all of the traditional beauty you expect. Product Features: . Pre-lit with 300 multicolor lights. Bulb size: mini . 892 branch tips (PVC). Easy 3 piece assembly. Tree is flame retardant for your safety. Non-allergic. Additional Product Features: Pencil profile tree. Hinged branch construction. Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use, however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only . If one bulb burns out, the rest will stay lit. Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Comes with a FREE black metal tree stand. Dimensions: 7' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 29" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wireNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.