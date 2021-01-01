7 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets, PE Rattan Wicker Outdoor Sectional Couch Sofa, Tempered Glass Coffee Table, Soft Cushions And Pillows Included (Blue)

?Premium Rattan & Sturdy Frame?This patio sofa sets are made of sturdy steel frame and high quality PE rattan, which ensures long term durability even in bad weather. In addition, PE rattan is durable, long-lasting, waterproof and only requires little maintenance in daily.The maximum weight capacity is 330 pounds.?Comfortable Sitting Experience?The extremely comfortable 3.1" thick cushion with sponge can provide the best comfort and relaxation, ensuring you would not feel discomfort after sitting for a long time. The distance from the cushion to the ground is 16.1". The armrest width of the corner chair is 4.0". Proper size and spacious space allow you to place hands and feet comfortably.?Washable Soft Cushion? Anti-fade cover with zipper is easy to pull out to clean. If not use it for a long time or rains, we recommend to buy a protective cover to extend the life of the sofa.?Multiple Combination? Comes with 4x armless sofas, 2x corner sofas, 1x coffee table, 7 sections in this patio sofa set can be reconfigured, used together or separately to suit your indoor & outdoor area. Our store also has other outdoor sofa sets, which provides more choices for your patio & porch furniture. (3 Sets, 5 Sets etc.)?Easy Assembly & Reliable Warranty?Comes with easy-to follow installation Manual and hardware kit, it is easily to know installation process and finish it within 60-90 minutes. Moreover,we provide 2 years warranty to avoid your worries. If any questions, please feel free to contact us. We will get back to you within 24 hours. Cushion Color: Blue