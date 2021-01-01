7-pieces Patio Dining Set Rectangular Wood-look Pattern Metal Table With Umbrella Hole 6-person High Back Rattan Chairs

The cool evening breeze, the sky full of stars, the corner of the garden, sitting at the table, delicious food and drinks, compose the perfect summer life. The 7-pieces dining table includes one metal imitation wood grain dining table and 6 high back rattan chairs. The metal frame and PVC woodgrain tabletop are stylish and practical. Super large rectangular tabletop offers enough storage space. Double umbrella hole design provides extra convenience. Matched with high back rattan chairs, composite a perfect patio dining scenery.