From u.s. luggage
7-Piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set, Silver,2644
Best Quality Guranteed. Tri-ply Clad metal construction is a combination of 18/10 stainless steel with an aluminum core creating a permanent bond of metal allowing heat to pass through the whole pan-along the bottom and up The sidewall-giving you a maximum cooking performance. Tempered glass lids with steam vent to view food and keep heat/moisture in Handles are riveted for strength and provide an open V-shaped design (Patented) with air-flow technology that keeps the handle Cooler and more comfortable to hold Induction compatible, can be used on all type of stovetop, gas, electric, ceramic glass Oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Dishwasher safe, hand washing is recommended