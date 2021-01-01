From longrune
Longrune 7-Piece Dining Table Set 55.9" Oval Diningtable with 6 Faux Leather Chairs for Home Kitchen Restaurant, Black
Advertisement
Contemporary Modern:Longrune dining table set designed with modern and elegant style. Gathering six of your favorite family members and friends together for the ultimate elegant dinner! 2 Styles Dining Chairs:Our dining chairs has two color options: Full black or grey + yellow for you to choose according to your home style. Crafted with padded seat with elegant white piping details. Space Saver:Inspired by the nested table, we made this great space saver! This 7-piece dining table set adds a pop of contemporary style to your dining area. Putting in the chairs under the table will make your area look clean and tidy. Protect Your Floor:Each bottom leg of the chair is equipped with an anti-scratches and anti-noise rubber pad to protect your floor. Overall Dimensions:Dining table: 55.9'' L x 37.6'' W x 29.3'' H; Rectangular Chair: 16.5''L x 16.3'' W x 26.4'' H; Corner chair: 66''L x 41'' W x 67'' H.The seat and back are fixed so no need to assemble this part, a full metal leg brings safety and long-lasting use.