Costway 7.7 Lbs Compact Full Automatic Washing Machine W/heating Function Pump

No more washing clothes by hand! Designed with heating function (30°, 40°, 60° and 90°), this full automatic washing machine can effectively remove stubborn stains and eliminate harmful substances. Therefore, it is perfect for washing your baby’s clothes. Additionally, the child lock and lid lock function ensure the safety of you and your kids at the same time. With 8 programs (normal, fast, soft, wash, spin, tub clean, heat wash and baby care) and 3 water levels (L/14L, M/21L, H/28L), this premium washer allows you to choose the specific mode as your different needs. This compact washing machine with 7.7 lbs large capacity not only fits for the limited space, such as apartment, dorm and RV, but washes multiple clothes at once. And the 24-hour delay function is convenient for you to set the washing time in advance according to your requirements. If vibration is beyond a certain level, the imbalance adjustment function will automatically adjust the imbalance.