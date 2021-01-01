From northlight

Northlight 7 in. Plush Stuffed Llama with Rainbow Saddle and Pink Poms Christmas Ornament

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

From the Bohemian Holidays Collection this ornament will be the perfect addition to your stylish holiday decor. It features a white stuffed llama with a shiny rainbow saddle and multi-colored poms all around its center. This would be the perfect gift for that certain llama lover. Product Features: White plush stuffed llama Christmas Ornament. Features rainbow saddle and multi-colored poms. Ornament has a 1-sided design. Recommended for indoor use only. Comes with a red loop string for easy hanging. Dimensions: 7 in. H x 7 in. W x 1 in. D Material(s): polyester.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com