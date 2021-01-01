La Crosse Technology 7 in. H Digital Atomic Silver Wall Clock with Indoor Temperature

Enjoy accurate timekeeping using the La Crosse Technology Silver Digital Clock. The time display conveniently self-sets to the Universal Time automatically, helping you stay on schedule. It features an optional Daylight Savings Time update and a perpetual calendar that displays the days of the week. This La Crosse digital clock also monitors your indoor temperature in both Fahrenheit and Celsius. Other features include a 12/24-hour time display, time zone setting and alarm with snooze button. Hang this wall digital clock with indoor temperature monitor or use it freestanding. Battery operated clock requires 2 AA alkaline batteries (sold separately.).