Sunlite 7 in. 1-Light Bronze Square 4000K Cool White Dimmable ENERGY STAR ETL Listed Outdoor/Indoor LED Ceiling Flush Mount
The Sunlite square surface mount ceiling light fixture is designed for indoor or outdoor use. The slim and simplistic design blends perfectly into any modern setting where downlights are required. These easy to install, dimmable fixtures have energy efficient LED technology built-in so there are no bulbs to replace. They are ENERGY STAR Certified and may qualify for state and local rebates. The durable steel body and opaque white lens are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions when installed outdoors. with a life span of up to 50,000-hours it is an ideal, no maintenance solution for both home and business installations. Tested Compatible Dimmers: Cooper: 9530WS, DLC03P Legrand: CD703-PW, CDLV703-PW, D703-PTC, DLV703-PLA, H703PTCCCV6 Leviton: 6613-P, 6633-P, 6631 6672, 6674, 6683, 6684, IPI06 Lutron: AY-600P, AYCL-153P, CN-600, D-603PH, DV-600P, DV-603PG, DVCL-153P, DVCL-153PL, DVELV-300P, GL-600H, GTJ-250M, LGCL-153PL, MA-600, MACL-153M, NELV-450, SELV-300P, TG-600PHLH, TGCL-153P, TT-300, TTCL-100H.