Easy to Use, Clean and Store. This 7-Cup Food Processor features an innovative design with a one-click, twist-free, bowl assembly and latched lid that is very easy to use and clean. The blade and disc fit inside the bowl to make storage easy. Simple Controls with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse) handle a variety of ingredients with precision, and the easy-press paddles and illuminated LED controls make operation simple. Chop, Puree, Shred and Slice everything from cucumbers to tomatoes, cheeses and more with the reversible medium slicing/shredding disc and multi-purpose blade. A variety of shapes and sizes can be processed in the 2-in-1 feed tube located on the lid. The small pusher features a small oil drizzle opening for emulsifying sauces and dressings. KitchenAid 7-Cup 250-Watt Black Matte 2-Blade Food Processor | KFP0718BM