From weston
Weston 7-Cup 2-Speed White Food Processor Mill
For generations, people have relied on manual food mills to create smooth, artisanal purees, sauces, and soups. Today the Weston Electric Food Mill does everything a classic food mill can do, plus it saves you time and effort by doing the hard work for you. With 3 stainless steel discs for fine, medium, and coarse textures, you'll achieve smooth results for everything you mill, from applesauce and tomato soup to fluffy mashed potatoes and homemade baby food. Unlike food processors and blenders, which make the texture difficult to control and require that you peel first and strain out unwanted seeds, the Weston Electric Food Mill does it all in one step. If youve never tried a food mill before, its time you did. Whether youre a home chef, canner, or gardener, the Weston Electric Food Mill will give you more versatility and control over all the fresh food you serve your family. Color: White.