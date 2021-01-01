From ashland
5.7" Peach Ceramic Tabletop Utensil Holder by Ashland® | Michaels®
Find the 5.7" Peach Ceramic Tabletop Utensil Holder by Ashland® at Michaels. This peach print utensil holder is perfect for transforming your kitchen décor. This peach print utensil holder is perfect for transforming your kitchen décor. Use it to hold your spatula, ladle, and whisk. Pair it with other peachy accents for an adorable spring-inspired theme. Details:Peach print, 4.25" x 4.25" x 5.7" (10.79cm x 10.79cm x 14.47cm), Not food safe, Stoneware | 5.7" Peach Ceramic Tabletop Utensil Holder by Ashland® | Michaels®