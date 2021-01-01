From savoy house
Savoy House 7-923-1 Belle 1 Light Pendant Chateau Linen Indoor Lighting Pendants
Savoy House 7-923-1 Belle 1 Light Pendant Designed by Karyl Pierce Paxton for Savoy House, the Belle collection showcases bell-shaped shades with clear seeded glass panels and a textural Chateau Linen finish for a look that's both rustic and refined.Features:Clear glass shade with seeded finishVintage Edison Bulb recommended for aestheticsCUL and UL Listed for dry locationsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions:Height: 43"Product Weight: 5.94 lbsWidth: 9.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100 Chateau Linen